Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever return with video for new single Cameo

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have released a video for their new single Cameo.

The track has been lifted from the Australian indie band’s second studio album Sideways To New Italy, which launched earlier this month through Sub Pop. They previously released a video for Falling Thunder.

Speaking about the song, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s Fran Keaney says: “This is a love song. It’s about reaching through time portals. The lyrics were pieced together over about a year like a little puzzle. I found the first pieces in Rushworth, and the last pieces in Darwin.”

The video was directed by Nick Mckk, with Keaney explaining: “We made this video with Nick Mckk, who shares our vision for the earnest and the absurd. This is our first video to feature skivvies, a wall of cardboard boxes and a human-powered rotating stage.”

Mckk adds: “Fran had the idea to separate each body part playing, disembodied like the famous Queen artwork. I think it was Tom Russo who really wanted to dress like Molloy, the cat burglar from The Simpsons. White sneakers, black pants and a turtleneck. I was very for this.

"Because I'm a fool and I don't know how to work a gimbal, I ended up shooting a lot of the clip on rollerblades, which let me zoom around the spinning stage.

“Set designer Grace Goodwin and I created the big bricks that the band could smash through, representing the disintegration of memory and the rebuilding of recollection. I mean, it was that for me, I can't speak for the band!”

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will head out on tour in support of Sideways To New Italy across the UK and Ireland in March 2021.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever UK and Ireland 2021 tour

Mar 04: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Mar 05: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Mar 06: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Mar 09: Bristol SWX, UK

Mar 10: Leeds Irish Centre, UK

Mar 11: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 12: Edinburgh The Liquid Room, UK

Mar 13: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union, UK

Mar 15: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Mar 17: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Mar 18: Nottingham The Level, UK

Mar 19: Sheffield The Foundry, UK