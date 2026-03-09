"I have the power!" Queen's Brian May is working on the soundtrack to the new, long-delayed He-Man movie, featuring Jared Leto as Skeletor

Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he's contributing to the soundtrack of the new He-Man movie, Masters of the Universe.

May shared the news of his involvement in the the forthcoming project in a post on Instagram, which he began by quoting He'-Man's iconic catchphrase from the original animated TV series.

"I have the POWER!!!!," May posted, with his trademark fondness for extraneous exclamation marks. "Great joy to work tonight on scrumptious brand new HE-MAN movie with (L-R) Director Travis Knight, Composer Daniel Pemberton, and chief sound man Sam Okell - pictured here with our family's (actually Jimmy's) vintage He-Man action figure collection from ... oooh, about 1986, I guess. What fun! And this movie will make a lot of people smile a lot !!! And - yes - my ol' Red Special is all over it!!! Watch out!!!"

The film has been a long, long time coming. It was first announced in 2009 by Sony Pictures International, and since then, the script has had a number of re-writes, various directors have come and gone, and a series of actors have been linked with the role of the comic book icon/The Most Powerful Man in the Universe. The rights to the film were acquired by Netflix in early 2022, but just eighteen months later, the streaming giant abandoned the project having spent a reported $30 million on its development. In the summer df 2023 Amazon MGM took over the production of the film, which now stars English actor Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn as Adam Glenn/He-Man, 30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto as the skull-faced, blue-skinned evil sorcerer Skeletor, and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms.

A synopsis for the film reads: "After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe."

A commentator on the film on the he-mania.com fansite suggested that various Queen songs were heard at test screenings including t6heir Highlander theme song, Princes of the Universe.

The film is set for release on June 5 in the United Sates.

Masters of The Universe - Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube

In other Queen news, the band will release of a remixed, remastered and expanded 'collectors edition' version of their second album, Queen II, on March 27.



Commonly regarded as the band's heaviest album, Queen II was recorded at Soho’s Trident Studios with Roy Thomas Baker, and originally released on March 8, 1974. The album peaked at number 5 in the UK, and at number 49 on the Billboard 200.



"Queen II was the single biggest leap we ever made," says Brian May. "That's when we really started making music the way we wanted to, rather than the way we were being pushed into recording it."



The 2026 edition of the album will be released as a lavish 5 CD plus 2LP box set, featuring intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the recording studio, previously unheard outtakes and demos, live tracks and BBC radio sessions.

