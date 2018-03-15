Roger Daltrey announces solo album As Long As I Have You - listen to title track

Roger Daltrey has announced that he’ll release a solo album later this year.

It’s titled As Long As I Have You and it’s set to arrive on June 1 via Polydor Records.

The record has been produced by Dave Eringa and along with a selection of new tracks, the album also features songs that have inspired The Who frontman, including Nick Cave’s Into My Arms, Stevie Wonder’s You Haven’t Done Nothing and How Far by Stephen Stills.

The title track, which can be heard below, was originally recorded by Garnet Mimms in 1964.

Daltrey says: “This is a return to the very beginning, to the time before Pete Townshend started writing our songs, to a time when we were a teenage band playing soul music to small crowds in church halls. That’s what we were, a soul band.

“And now, I can sing soul with all the experience you need to sing it. Life puts the soul in. I’ve always sung from the heart but when you’re 19, you haven’t had the life experience with all its emotional trials and traumas that you have by the time you get to my age.”

Daltrey adds: “You carry all the emotional bruises of life and when you sing these songs, those emotions are in your voice. You feel the pain of a lost love. You feel it and you sing it and that’s soul.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to return to the simplicity of these songs, to show people my voice – a voice they won’t have heard before. It felt like the right time. It’s where I am, looking back to that time, looking across all those years but also being here, now, in the soulful moment.”

The singer’s Who bandmate Pete Townshend guests on seven of the tracks, while there are also performances from keyboardist Mick Talbot and guitarist Sean Genockey.

Daltrey will headline London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 22 in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

As Long As I Have You is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Roger Daltrey As Long As I Have You tracklist

As Long As I Have You How Far Where Is A Man To Go? Get On Out Of The Rain I’ve Got Your Love Into My Arms You Haven’t Done Nothing Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind Certified Rose The Love You Save Always Heading Home

