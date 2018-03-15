Watch Spinal Tap bassist’s new video for It Don’t Get Old

Harry Shearer, aka Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls, has released a video for his new solo track It Don’t Get Old.

It’s the latest song taken from his upcoming solo album Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) and will launch on April 13 via Twanky Records/BMG. He previously revealed a promo for the title track.

The new video features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Waddy Wachtel, with the record also featuring guest contributions from Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Rick Wakeman, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Dweezil Zappa and Peter Framtpon.

Smalls has also confirmed a couple of US show under the Lukewarm Water Live: An Adventure in Loud Music banner.

Find details below, along with the Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) cover and tracklist.

Derek Smalls - Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) tracklist

Openture (ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra) Rock ’N’ Roll Transplant (ft. Steve Lukather, Jim Keltner, Chad Smith) Butt Call (ft. Phil X, Taylor Hawkins) Smalls Change (ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Judith Owen, Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel) Memo to Willie (ft. Donald Fagen, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Larry Carlton, the Snarky Puppy Horns) It Don’t Get Old (ft. Peter Frampton, Waddy Wachtel) Complete Faith (ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra) Faith No More (ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Todd Sucherman) Gimme Some (More) Money (ft. Paul Shaffer, Waddy Wachtel, David Crosby) MRI (ft. Dweezil Zappa) Hell Toupee (ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra) Gummin the Gash (ft. Steve Vai, Gregg Bisonnette, Jane Lynch) She Puts the Bitch in Obituary (ft. Richard Thompson, Jane Lynch) When Men Did Rock (ft. Michael League, Joe Satriani, Rick Wakeman, the Hungarian Studio Orchestra)

Apr 14: New Orleans Saenger Theater, LA

Jun 29: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA