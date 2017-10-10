The Who release dazzling live version of Pinball Wizard

The Who have released a video featuring a live version of their classic 1969 hit Pinball Wizard. The video was shot in April this year, and is taken from the upcoming DVD release Tommy – Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

The Royal Albert Hall shows, which were held to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, were the first time The Who had played Tommy in its entirety. The two performances were billed as acoustic events, but lack of rehearsal time meant that the band played fully electric.

The DVD release features a 32-track playlist, including the tracks from Tommy plus a seven-song encore of greatest hits. It also features behind the scenes footage, plus the unique animated videos of The Acid Queen and Pinball Wizard that were created for the event.

Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall is released on October 13, and can be pre-ordered now. The performance is also being released on CD and vinyl.

Tommy – Live At The Royal Albert Hall Tracklist

