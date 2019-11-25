Rock out for less with these cheap Black Friday Bluetooth speaker and headphone deals from House of Marley

Black Friday deals are rolling in every day now, and House of Marley has joined in the fun with several tempting deals across some of its most popular Bluetooth speakers and wireless Bluetooth headphones. Want examples? Well, right now at Amazon you can save £63.99 on the Get Together Bluetooth Speaker, plus £43 off the No Bounds Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker.

House of Marley is a big player in the eco-friendly audio gear market, using sustainable materials where possible to make its award-winning Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones range. So if, like us, you’re also concerned about the impact of your purchases on the planet, you could switch to buying from more eco-friendly brands like House of Marley.

The Get Together Portable Bluetooth Speaker, for example, is made with a sustainably sourced Bamboo faceplate and recyclable aluminum, while House of Marley’s Rewind fabric also comes into play; it’s a blend of reclaimed organic cotton, reclaimed hemp and recycled PET (strong polyester).

Let’s take a look at the best current House of Marley Black Friday deals on offer at Amazon right now…

Get Together Bluetooth Speaker | Now £90.99 | Was £154.98

A stylish rechargeable Bluetooth speaker capable of eight hours uninterrupted playback per full charge. Pair it with your smartphone or tablet to blast out your favourite playlists, or pair two together for stereo sound. 3.5-inch high-output woofers and 1-inch tweeters will make Slipknot and Cream alike sound ace.View Deal

No Bounds Sport Speaker | Now £56.99 | Was £99.99

Wanna party outdoors instead? This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is up to the job and will outlast even the more hardcore among you with its 12-hour battery life. Again, it pairs easily with phones and tablets for music streaming, and is light enough to be thrown in your backpack for use anywhere you want to turn up the rock.View Deal

Positive Vibrations 2 Wireless Headphones | Now £41

The Silver version of these Bluetooth 4.2 wireless cans are going for an absolute steal, and other colours are on sale too – they were £69.99. Enjoy up to 12 hours of music listening per charge, with simple on-ear remote controls to play, pause and skip tracks with just a tap. There’s also a built-in microphone for making voice calls.View Deal

No Bounds Bluetooth Speaker | Now £29.99 | Was £59.99

The baby version of the No Bounds Sport is ideal for carrying room to room, and for attaching to backpacks, tent poles and all sorts of outdoor gear thanks to its carabiner clip. It’s smaller and less powerful than it’s bigger sibling, but it’s a good choice for those of you who want a light and reliable cheap Bluetooth speaker.View Deal

