Rock an AllSaints real leather biker jacket for 30% less this Cyber Weekend

The leather biker jacket is a rock staple, dating all the way back to the birth of rock'n'roll, the humble vintage-styled motorcycle jacket has been warn by everyone from Elvis Presley, the Ramones, Joan Jett and Siouxsie Sioux to Motley Crue, Lzzy Hale and Dani Filth.
It's so wide spread within the rock and metal community if you don't own some form of leather (vegan counts) do you even rock?!
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday week, we've come across some incredible fashion deals for all you rock and metal devotees, from Vans, Dr Martens and Converse to a treasure trove of bonkers band merch, sweet deals at EMP and Impericon and 20% off Metallica watches.
But if you are keen to add a touch of high couture to your rockin' wardrobe, we've discovered some awesome deals from AllSaints. The designer brand is no stranger to music culture, having collaborated with many established acts such as Kings of Leon, Blonde Redhead, and the Dum Dum Girls as well as hosing a series of live shows in Los Angeles, The LA Sessions.
Currently, AllSaints have a whopping 30% off, and this includes many of their stylish leathers. We've picked out our favourites below, so grab them while you can!
AllSaints Women's Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
£320 £224 @ Very
Save £96 on this buttery soft leather jacket, in a flattering classic biker style featuring classic asymmetric zip-through fastening and black lapel studs. Pair with a floral dress and DMs for an iconic Courtney Love grunge look.View Deal
AllSaints Men's Jasper Leather Biker Jacket
£380 £245 @ Very
Save an incredible £135 on this modern style biker. Pair it with black jeans and a bad shirt for an effortlessly cool rock star look.View Deal
AllSaints Women's Micah Coated Denim Biker Jacket
£128 £102@ Very
If you aren't comfortable donning real leather, this biker style denim number is for you. Nail the look without the leather!View Deal
AllSaints Men's Harwood Detachable Hooded Leather Jacket
£348 £240 @ Very
This casual style jacket is perfect for everyday wear with its super soft supple leather and a removable hood.View Deal
AllSaints Men's Cargo Biker Jacket
£318 £222 @ Very
The Cargo biker is ideal for those guys who prefer to look rough around the edges. Layer it over a plaid shirt and some scruffy cargo pants for the ultimate grunge look.
The Cargo Biker Jacket is also available in a Women's version at John LewisView Deal
AllSaints Women's Riley Leather Biker Jacket
£378.00 £264.60 @ John Lewis
A cropped pre-loved style jacket, the Riley is the ultimate in effortless cool. Plus, the soft and supple AllSaints leather means it's super comfortable too. View Deal
AllSaints Men's Hawley Leather Biker Jacket
£378.00 £264.60 @ John Lewis
Inspired by that grunge-chic worn-in look, the Hawley biker will go with pretty much anything. Camo trousers and skate shoes, skinny jeans and DMs, where it any way you want!View Deal
