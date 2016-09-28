Robert Plant confirmed for Lampedusa tour

Robert Plant has been confirmed for select dates on the upcoming Lampedusa Concerts For Refugees tour.

He’ll join artists including Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and The Milk Carton Kids for seven dates on the 11 stop run of shows across North America, which have been set up to highlight the plight of refugees across the world. Money raised will go towards supporting educational programmes for migrants.

Plant says: “I’m taking a break from recording the new Sensational Space Shifters record to be a part of this very important and worthwhile cause.

“When I watch the news and see people from these places being displaced by hatred and ignorance, I know that these people are just like you and me. All they want is to live in peace and have their children grow up loved, fed and educated. That seems a million miles away for many people at the moment.

“They are living in refugee camps, in conditions that are far below sustenance levels. When I heard that some of my friends were rallying to do a series of concerts to help raise funds and awareness, to help address the basic needs of food, shelter and medical care, I wanted to help, in whatever way I could.”

Plant reports that, like other artists on the tour, he’ll only be performing “two or three” songs a night and adds: “I’m not making a political statement. The organisation that is receiving these funds is a religious one. However this is a totally secular mission. This appeal is trying to help on the ground wherever it can.

“I hope that my voice, along with my friends, helps bend the arc of the universe a little more toward the loving and helps with the work of getting the basic essentials of life to those who are without.”

Tickets for the shows, which begin on October 6 in Boulder, Colorado, are now available.

The Lampedusa Concerts For Refugees North American tour

Oct 06: Boulder Theater, CO

Oct 08: Kansas City Helzberg Hall, MO

Oct 09: Lincoln Rococo Theater, NE

Oct 11: St Louis Sheldon Concert Hall, MO

Oct 12: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI (with Robert Plant)

Oct 13: Chicago Vic Theater, Chicago, IL (with Robert Plant)

Oct 14: Toronto Massey Hall, ON (with Robert Plant)

Oct 16: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA (with Robert Plant)

Oct 18: New York Town Hall, NY (with Robert Plant)

Oct 19: Philadelphia Merriam Theater, PA (with Robert Plant)

Oct 21: Washington Lisner Auditorium, DC (with Robert Plant)

