Robbie Williams reignites property feud with Jimmy Page

Robbie Williams has reignited his property feud with Jimmy Page.

The row goes back more than a year to when Williams sought permission to carry out renovations to his Woodland House home in London. It’s next door to Page’s Tower House, which is a Grade 1 listed building.

Page took exception to the plans, telling the local council in a letter of objection that the works could have “catastrophic consequences” for the integrity of his own house.

The former Take That singer was performing at the Apple Music Festival in London at the weekend when his band briefly played Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love.

Williams changed the lyrics, singing: “I’m gonna dig a big hole and fill it full of shit,” before segueing into his own track Kids.

This week Williams told The Sun that the renovation works are still ongoing.

He said: “It’s a great story, for you guys and for me, so everybody wins. Apart from us as a family, who would have liked to have been in 12 months ago but we can’t.

“I don’t know if there are any winners, necessarily. I do know it makes a great story and I’m really pleased, just for me in general for the rest of my life. I’m really pleased it’s Jimmy Page and not Jimmy the accountant.”

