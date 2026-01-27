Neil Young is providing free access to his extensive digital archive to the citizens of Greenland. The move is in protest at US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex the country, which has been a fully recognised part of the Danish state since 1953.

"As a gesture of kindness and respect, we stand with you along with a strong majority of Americans," says Young. "I would like to offer a free one-year subscription to all Greenland residents. I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government.

"It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality. This is an offer of Peace and Love. All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free if you are in Greenland. We do hope other organisations will follow in the spirit of our example."

Residents of Greenland who'd like a free 12-month pass to Young's archive, which boasts almost everything the singer-songwriter has recorded and filmed during his career, are invited to sign up online.

Meanwhile, residents of Cornwall will be able to experience Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts in person on June 27, when the band kicks off the European leg of their Love Earth World Tour at the Eden Project. The general ticket sale begins tomorrow (28 January) at 10am local time.

Full dates below.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts: Love Earth European Tour

Jun 17: Cornwall Eden Project, UK ^

Jun 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK ^

Jun 22: Nimes Festival de Nimes, France ^

Jun 24: Nancy Open Air, France ^

Jun 27: Chelmsford Hylands Park, UK ^

Jun 29: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK ^

Jul 01: Cork Virgin Media Park, Ireland ^

Jul 03: Blenheim Palace Festival, UK ^

Jul 05: Cardiff Blackweir Fields, Wales ^

Jul 08: Weert Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord, The Netherlands ^

Jul 10: Zottegem Rock Zottegem, Belgium

Jul 12: Locarno Moon+Stars Piazza Grande, Switzerland

Jul 14: Lucca Summer Festival Mura Storiche, Italy

Jul 16: Udine Codroipo Villa Manin, Italy

