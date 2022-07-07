Robert Fripp to publish his first book

King Crimson leader Robert Fripp is to publish his first ever book. The Guitar Circle is a 554-page book which collects much of Fripp’s writing about guitar craft – his unique approach to guitar playing, collaborating and personal development, and will be published through Panegyric Publishing on September 1.

The Guitar Circle collects much of Fripp’s writing on the subject across decades of diaries, introductions to seminars and courses, online writing and more, to present a comprehensive guide to developing a relationship with the guitar, with music, with the individual musician and working with others.

'It won’t teach readers how to ‘play in a day’, a week, or even a year," the publishers say. "It might, however, help an inquisitive musician to develop a personal discipline/approach to playing the guitar that will accompany that musician for life."

The Guitar Circle will be presented in a limited edition first print hardcover format with cover, inside pages and jacket all printed on high-end Italian Fedrigoni paper. All copies will be individually wrapped and boxed.

This is the first in a series of books to include The DGM Diaries, Crimson Chronicles and membership of King Crimson (1969 – 2021) and personal commentary on living in New York during and after the recording of Exposure at a point in the late 1970s when New York was the fulcrum of a wider cultural rebirth.

A talking tour, That Awful Man And His Manager, is being undertaken with manager/business partner David Singleton, initially in Canada and the USA in September 2022, to support the book launch.

Pre-order The Guitar Circle.