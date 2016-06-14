Is this guy the world's biggest Nightwish fan?

Watching your favourite band live is an experience like no other; your mind and body are taken to another level of euphoric happiness that nothing else can match. We’re all guilty of throwing our arms round like a loon when our idols walk on stage and screaming along with every chorus until our tonsils resemble bundles of twigs. However, this is usually from the comfort of an indoor venue because we don’t want too many people watching our horrific dance moves. But we’re not the hero in the video below.

On the third and final day of Download festival, the ground had become a quagmire of brown sludge. Walking had become a chore and wellies were mandatory, but no amount of mud was doing to stop this dude losing his shit to Nightwish on the main stage! We’ve not seen shapes thrown like this at Donington for a long time and it’s a testament to the no fuck’s given attitude of metalheads everywhere, because nothing will ruin our good time.

We could all learn something from this guy.