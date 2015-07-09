Riverside launch video for Discard Your Fear

Riverside have released a lyric video for their track Discard Your Fear – the first to appear from 6th album Love, Fear And The Time Machine.

The follow-up to 2013’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves is set for launch on September 4 via InsideOut.

Frontman Mariusz Duda says: “I wanted to combine the 70s and the 80s. The 80s was a decade of musical growth for me – I remember being enchanted by music deep with bass, chorus and all kinds of reverb. Discard Your Fear is a good example of this flow.”

Love, Fear And The Time Machine will be available with a bonus musical package entitled Day Session, described as the “brighter companion of the Night Session” that accompanied Shrine.

Riverside play a run of European festival shows starting this week, followed by a tour of North America then Europe and the UK.

