Riverside launch video for Discard Your Fear

View lyric promo for lead track from 6th album Love, Fear And The Time Machine, out in September

Riverside have released a lyric video for their track Discard Your Fear – the first to appear from 6th album Love, Fear And The Time Machine.

The follow-up to 2013’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves is set for launch on September 4 via InsideOut.

Frontman Mariusz Duda says: “I wanted to combine the 70s and the 80s. The 80s was a decade of musical growth for me – I remember being enchanted by music deep with bass, chorus and all kinds of reverb. Discard Your Fear is a good example of this flow.”

Love, Fear And The Time Machine will be available with a bonus musical package entitled Day Session, described as the “brighter companion of the Night Session” that accompanied Shrine.

Riverside play a run of European festival shows starting this week, followed by a tour of North America then Europe and the UK.

Tracklist

  1. Lost (Why Should I Be Frightened By a Hat?)

  2. Under the Pillow

  3. Addicted

  4. Caterpillar and the Barbed Wire

  5. Saturate Me

  6. Afloat

  7. Discard Your Fear

  8. Towards the Blue Horizon

  9. Time Travellers

  10. Found (The Unexpected Flaw of Searching)

