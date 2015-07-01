Riverside detail Love, Fear And The Time Machine

Riverside have revealed more details about their sixth album Love, Fear And The Time Machine.
It’ll be released on September 4 via InsideOutMusic and features 10 tracks. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves.
Frontman Mariusz Duda says: “I wanted to combine the 70s and the 80s. The 80s were a decade of musical growing up for me. On the new album we don’t sound as retro and 70s as before. We moved forward and sort of demolished the previous foundations and build new ones.
“Despite the huge dose of melancholy and nostalgia, there is a new space, the songs are arranged with more flow and at the same time they have never been so concise and to the point before.”
Riverside will play the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 26. Their appearance is part of a wider world tour to support the new release.
Love, Fear and the Time Machine tracklist
- Lost (Why Should I Be Frightened By a Hat?) 2. Under the Pillow 3. Addicted 4. Caterpillar and the Barbed Wire 5. Saturate Me 6. Afloat 7. Discard Your Fear 8. Towards the Blue Horizon 9. Time Travellers 10. Found (The Unexpected Flaw of Searching)
Riverside tour dates
Jul 11: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain
Jul 14: Milan Lo-Fi, Italy
Jul 15: Bologna Alchemica Club, Italy
Jul 18: Urbar Loreley Amphitheatre, Germany
Jul 21: Reichenbach Im Vogtland Bergkeller, Germany
Jul 23: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Jul 24: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Jul 26: Maidestone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK
Aug 29: Olsztyn Amfiteatr, Poland
Sep 05: Sau Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil
Sep 07: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
Sep 10: Ciudad De Mexico Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional, Mexico
Sep 12: Atlanta ProgPower USA XVI, GA
Sep 13: Richmond The Canal Club, VA
Sep 15: Philadelphia Bull Shooters Saloon, PA
Sep 16: New Brunswick Crossroads Theatre, NJ
Sep 17: Pittsburgh Hard Rock Cafe, PA
Sep 19: Montreal Theatre La Tulipe, QC
Sep 20: Quebec City L’imperial, QC
Sep 22: Toronto Mod Club, ON
Sep 23: Detroit Token Lounge, MI
Sep 24: Chicago Reggies, IL
Oct 15: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany
Oct 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle II, Germany
Oct 17: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands
Oct 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 20: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Oct 21: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Oct 22: Manchester Ritz, UK
Oct 23: Glasgow O2 ABC2, UK
Oct 24: Northampton Roadmenders, UK
Oct 26: Southampton The 1865, UK
Oct 27: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Oct 30: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal
Oct 31: Madrid Eslava, Spain
Nov 02: Lyon Le Marche Gare, France
Nov 04: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Nov 05: Munich Strom Club, Germany
Nov 06: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Nov 07: Berlin C-Club, Germany
Nov 08: Kracow Rotunda, Poland
Nov 10: Gdansk B90, Poland
Nov 11: Warsaw Stodola, Poland