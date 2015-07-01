Riverside detail Love, Fear And The Time Machine

Riverside have revealed more details about their sixth album Love, Fear And The Time Machine.

It’ll be released on September 4 via InsideOutMusic and features 10 tracks. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves.

Frontman Mariusz Duda says: “I wanted to combine the 70s and the 80s. The 80s were a decade of musical growing up for me. On the new album we don’t sound as retro and 70s as before. We moved forward and sort of demolished the previous foundations and build new ones.

“Despite the huge dose of melancholy and nostalgia, there is a new space, the songs are arranged with more flow and at the same time they have never been so concise and to the point before.”

Riverside will play the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 26. Their appearance is part of a wider world tour to support the new release.

Love, Fear and the Time Machine tracklist

Lost (Why Should I Be Frightened By a Hat?) 2. Under the Pillow 3. Addicted 4. ‎Caterpillar and the Barbed Wire 5. Saturate Me 6. Afloat 7. Discard Your Fear 8. Towards the Blue Horizon 9. Time Travellers 10. Found (The Unexpected Flaw of Searching)

Jul 11: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 14: Milan Lo-Fi, Italy

Jul 15: Bologna Alchemica Club, Italy

Jul 18: Urbar Loreley Amphitheatre, Germany

Jul 21: Reichenbach Im Vogtland Bergkeller, Germany

Jul 23: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Jul 24: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Jul 26: Maidestone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 29: Olsztyn Amfiteatr, Poland

Sep 05: Sau Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil

Sep 07: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Sep 10: Ciudad De Mexico Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional, Mexico

Sep 12: Atlanta ProgPower USA XVI, GA

Sep 13: Richmond The Canal Club, VA

Sep 15: Philadelphia Bull Shooters Saloon, PA

Sep 16: New Brunswick Crossroads Theatre, NJ

Sep 17: Pittsburgh Hard Rock Cafe, PA

Sep 19: Montreal Theatre La Tulipe, QC

Sep 20: Quebec City L’imperial, QC

Sep 22: Toronto Mod Club, ON

Sep 23: Detroit Token Lounge, MI

Sep 24: Chicago Reggies, IL

Oct 15: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

Oct 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle II, Germany

Oct 17: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Oct 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 20: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 21: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Oct 22: Manchester Ritz, UK

Oct 23: Glasgow O2 ABC2, UK

Oct 24: Northampton Roadmenders, UK

Oct 26: Southampton The 1865, UK

Oct 27: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Oct 30: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 31: Madrid Eslava, Spain

Nov 02: Lyon Le Marche Gare, France

Nov 04: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Nov 05: Munich Strom Club, Germany

Nov 06: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Nov 07: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Nov 08: Kracow Rotunda, Poland

Nov 10: Gdansk B90, Poland

Nov 11: Warsaw Stodola, Poland