Riverside bring in guitarist Maciek Meller for live dates

Riverside have announced the addition of guitarist Maciek Meller for their 2017 live dates.

They’ll head out on the road on the Towards The Blue Horizon tour from next month, with an initial run of shows planned in their homeland of Poland before they embark on further dates across mainland Europe and the UK.

Riverside decided to carry on as a trio following the death of guitarist Piotr Grudzinski in February 2016. That is still the case, but they’ve recruited Meller for all their live commitments for the rest of 2017.

Vocalist and bassist Mariusz Duda says: “I knew Maciek before Riverside – I have known him since 1993 to be precise, when we performed together at a festival, me in Xanadu and Maciek in Deep River, which later transformed into Quidam.

“For years we have managed to get to know each other really well and even compose something together. In 2008 Maciek guested on the first Lunatic Soul album on a track called Adrift and in 2015 we recorded an album which was released towards the end of last year under the name Meller Gołyźniak Duda.”

He continues: “It wouldn’t be difficult to find a musician who could play anything at any time of day or night, a technician who would overshadow everyone and everything else with his charisma and skills. But it was really hard to find someone able to convey the music and character of the band on stage and at the same time enhance it with their own sound and interpretation.

“Right from the very beginning Maciek seemed to be the only person who could complete our fractured band. I know that thanks to him you will be able to see again on stage a united band. And being a united band on stage has always been the driving force behind Riverside.”

Duda reports that the band are now ready to begin “another chapter in our music career” and adds: “We’d like to play our best gigs yet this year and we know that this tour will be exceptional and one of a kind because each gig will be filled with different kinds of emotions.”

A full list of Riverside’s 2017 tour dates can be seen below.

Apr 20: Olsztyn New Andergrant, Poland

Apr 21: Gdansk Old Manege, Poland

Apr 22: Poznan B17, Poland

Apr 23: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Apr 26: Walbrzych An Old Mine, Poland

Apr 27: Katowice Mega Club Poland

Apr 28: White Rude Boy, Poland

Apr 29: Bydgoszcz Estrada, Poland

May 05: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

May 06: Worpswede, Music Hall, Germany

May 07: Hamburg Market Hall, Germany

May 09: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

May 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 12: Lyon MJC O Totem, France

May 13: Barcelona Salamander 1, Spain

May 14: Madrid Teatro Barcelo, Spain

May 16: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

May 17: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

May 19: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

May 20: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

May 21: Leamington Spa Royal, UK

May 22: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

May 24: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

May 25: Zoetermeer The Farm, Netherlands

May 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

May 27: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

May 28: Cologne The Canteen, Germany

May 30: Krakow Bath, Poland

