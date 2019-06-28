Rise Twain release video for new single Everspring

Rise Twain recently signed to InsideOut Music and announced the release of their self-titled debut album, which is out on September 6.

Today they launch the track for the album's first single Everspring, which you can listen to below.

Rise Twain is Brett William Kull (producer, audio engineer, and member of Echolyn, Grey Eye Glances, and Francis Dunnery’s New Progressives) and J.D. Beck (The Scenic Route, Beck-Fields, author & playwright), who bring their collective years of direct and varied experience in writing, performing and recording music together for their impressive debut.

The band comment: “This is the first song on our debut album; it’s a banger! Smacks you in the face like a sexy waltz steeped in heated blues; unbridled in the chaos and birth of life.”

The album is also now available to pre-order on Limited CD Digipak, 180g Black Vinyl LP + CD & as digital album. The tracklisting is below.

1. Everspring

2. Golden

3. The Range

4. Lit Up

5. Death of Summer

6. Oh This Life

7. Prayers

8. Falling Skies

9. Into A Dream

10. That Is Love