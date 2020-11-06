Rick Wakeman releases trailer for new online show Rick's Plaice

Rick Wakeman has released a trailer for his new online TV show, Rick's Plaice, a visual version of his old Planet Rock Radio Show, which premieres tomorrow, November 7. You can watch the trailer below.

"Back in 2005 , I presented a new Saturday morning show on Planet Rock," Rick explains. "Live and with great music and considerable naughtiness, I, along with Hoffy , my sidekick , we became what The Guardian described as the Tiswas of the radio.

"Taken off the air by new owners , I am constantly asked if it will ever come back and the truth is , I doubt that there is a radio station anywhere that is brave enough! But there was always the possibility of an obvious relation to the radio show and that is online TV, and so Ricks’ Plaice was born. (Spelt like the fish so as to avoid confusion with the radio show). Also the music is live and not on record but there is live music , and hopefully this will develop in the second and third series.

"Ricks’ Plaice has music , humour and surprisingly for me, genuine areas of poignancy. I am really pleased with the content of series one and also the New Years’ Special too and the plan is to take it on the road once all our lives return to some semblance of normality and will be broadcast every Saturday for the following five weeks. A Christmas special will also be broadcast."

There are a limited number (250) VIP season passes are also available which gives you merch + a signed DVD of all six episodes + the Christmas special.

Wakeman recently released his latest solo album, the acclaimed The Red Planet, which is a return to "Prog with a capital P", he says. He's also announced a special socially distanced live show at the London Palladium for November 27.