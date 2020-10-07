Rick Wakeman announces November show at London Palladium

Rick Wakeman will perform a new show at London’s The Palladium on November 27. Featuring songs from Yes, David Bowie, the Beatles and “music with a festive twist”, this one-off intimate performance of The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show will take place in advance of Rick’s original Christmas tour, which has now been rescheduled to November/December 2021 due to the current Coronavirus restrictions.

Joining the keyboard maestro at The Palladium will be special guest Adam Wakeman, Black Sabbath’s touring keyboard player and Rick’s son.

Tickets for the London Palladium show will go on sale on October 9, at 10am.

Tickets for the 2021 tour are on sale now.

Commenting on the special November show, which will be fully seated and socially-distanced, Rick says: “I’ve had the honour of performing at The Palladium on a few occasions, but never with a show of my own, so in these strange and difficult times this will be a very special occasion for me and hopefully for all of those who come along as well!”

The show at The London Palladium fully complies with the Government's current Coronavirus and social distancing guidelines. Across the theatre the seating has been reconfigured to ensure that audience bubbles are seated at least 1m apart. This includes re-spacing rows in the stalls to guarantee a 1m distance in front and behind and beside each group.

Next year’s re-scheduled show dates – in November & December 2021 – will follow on from the 2019 sell-out Christmas tour, and will see Rick embark on another festive foray around the UK, visiting some of the cities he didn’t get to the first time around.

Commenting on the tour Rick says, “It’s so difficult to imagine how live music is going to be in the future, but I have to believe that there will be sensible and workable answers to enable us all to enjoy concerts, the theatre and other social events. So, with my positive hat on, I’m looking forward to a new Even Grumpier Christmas Show to hopefully play my part in putting smiles back on all our faces and prepare us for a healthier and continually caring 2021.”

The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show 2021 tour will call at:

Nov 28 Basingstoke The Anvil

Dec 01 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Dec 03 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Dec 04 High Wycombe The Swan

Dec 05 Dorking The Halls

Dec 06 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Dec 09 Birmingham Town Hall

Dec 11 Southampton Central Hall

Dec 12 Salisbury City Hall

Dec 14 Southend Palace Theatre

Dec 15 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Dec 16 Gateshead The Sage

Dec 17 Middlesbrough Town Hall

Dec 18 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Dec 20 Bradford St George’s Hall

Dec 21 Hull City Hall