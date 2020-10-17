Rick Wakeman's opens Rick's Plaice with new video

Rick Wakeman has launched Rick's Plaice, a visual version of his old Planet Rock Radio Show, which premieres on November 7 and will be broadcast every Saturday for the following five weeks. A Christmas special will also be broadcast. You can watch Rick introduce his new venture, and his new team, in the video below.

“I can’t wait for the first series of the new ‘Rick’s Plaice’ to be shown as it will be a nice guideline for me for the second series as to how much weight I need to lose. And if you have as much fun watching the shows with all of the live music performances, guided tours around my equipment, facts about musicians I have worked with and even a quiz, then you will have enjoyed them as much as I enjoyed making them…which I have to say was most enjoyable.

"We’re already planning for the filming of the XMAS special and also getting ready for a second series, and I really hope that once the unsocial distancing rules are relaxed, that for the recording and filming we can have live audiences in with us without them having to wear masks and stinking of hand sanitiser. Enjoy… we did.”

Prog readers are been offered a special discount code which gives them a 25% discount on the season pass. Please note this is ONLY for the first 5,000 subscribers of the season pass.

The discount code is: NP3P17RJ8NAX

There are a limited number (250) VIP season passes are also available which gives you merch + a signed DVD of all six episodes + the Christmas special.

More information here.

Wakeman recently released his latest solo album, the acclaimed The Red Planet, which is a return to "Prog with a capital P", he says. He's also announced a special socially distanced live show at the London Palladium for November 27.