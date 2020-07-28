Listen to Rick Wakeman’s epic Ascraeus Mons from The Red Planet

Rick Wakeman has released a video stream to accompany his track Ascraeus Mons.

It’s been taken from the keyboard maestro’s return-to-prog album The Red Planet, which was released on deluxe editions earlier this year. It’ll go on wider release including on streaming and digital platforms on August 28 after Wakeman signed a deal with Madfish.

Wakeman is joined on the record by guitarist Dave Colquhoun, bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Ash Soan and takes the form of “a keyboard heavy” prog rock instrumental album.

The Red Planet’s release comes after Wakeman’s hit piano-based albums such as 2017’s Piano Portraits, 2018’s Piano Odyssey and last year’s Christmas Portraits.

Wakeman was the cover star of last month’s Prog magazine, which you can still buy if you missed it.

In the magazine, Wakeman discusses The Red Planet, how life has been treating him during lockdown and what really happened with Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and him in ARW.

We’ve also trawled through his back catalogue to pick out the real prog rock gems.

Rick Wakeman: The Red Planet

Rick Wakeman goes back to his prog roots on his new album The Red Planet. After deluxe version were released earlier this year, the album will go on general release in August.View Deal

Rick Wakeman: The Red Planet

1. Ascraeus Mons

2. Tharsis Tholus

3. Arsia Mons

4. Olympus Mons

5. The North Plain

6. Pavonis Mons

7. South Pole

8. Valles Marineris