Rïcïnn releases new video for Psamatäe

Experimental French vocalist and composer Rïcïnn (Laure Le Prunenec) has released a new video for Psamatäe. The song, which was released as a single in October, is taken from her recent album, Nereïd, which was released through Blood Music in October.

"Psamatäe is a song about desire," she explains. The gaze of a beloved one can have an unbearable power. From a mud of frustration, fear, lack of recognition of the true "self", a black, vulnerable creature emerges, for protection, to survive, to escape from a reality of lies, fleeing, so that the other finally sees. This is one of the darkest songs I have ever written.

"The idea for the video came rather naturally as I live by the sea, a natural element which inspires me a lot. The video was shot at night in Dieppe, Normandy, France. I wanted to visualise the story of this creature coming out of the sea, looming in the dark, consumed with desire and frustration, struggling to survive throughout the night. The choice of black and white imagery and steel elements like the bridge enhance the cold, dark, mysterious aspect of this monstrous creature; a creature that lies within us all, lingering in the depth of our souls."

Known for her work as female vocalist for breakcore outfit Igorrr, experimental gothic funeral metal band Öxxö Xööx, and experimental trip-hop unit Corpo-Mente; Rïcïnn's solo work lies in the realm of funeral opera - with nearly all composition, instrumentation, and imagery created by the artist herself.

Get Nereïd.