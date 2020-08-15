Experimental vocalist Ricinn to stream live show and teases new album

French avant vocalist Rïcïnn, aka Igorrr singer Laure Le Prunenec, will be previewing material from her upcoming album, Nereïd, during a live stream from Paris on August 30 at 5.30pm UK time.

“This is the first opportunity to show the potential of the Rïcïnn live show with this ‘future’ material,” she says. “We will try to keep the conviviality in this traumatising, epidemic period, with a show that can be viewed on a big screen that takes you to the venue itself, in the heart of Paris. It will be two sets with a break in the middle where I will talk to the audience and answer questions. I really like the idea that the songs are alive; once I give them to the world, they have their inner life, which can inspire me to adapt some parts, to make it even more alive!”

Magma fan Rïcïnn sings in a mix of different languages, which relate to the stories behind each of her songs. “I use tones from different languages as a tool for being percussive or sweet, to express what I need at the moment when I'm improvising,” she explains. “I like to use all the tools and technology of the modern world, but I also like to combine it with ancient poetry. For example using the electric sounds of a guitar while you are singing with a Gregorian or medieval style. My music is full of different periods of time, and of course the intuition is always determined by my present, and the personal feelings.

“The concept of Rïcïnn is to find something true, specific that builds your own being and be able to detach from what is already done, or external to fight against blandness, inconsistency and especially stupidity."



Her second album, Nereïd is due for release on October 23 via Blood Music and includes a choir recorded at a Normandy church.

For a taste of her work, check out the video to the dramatic Drima, taken from 2016’s Lïan.