Rïcïnn streams brand new single Psamatae

Experimental French vocalist and composer Rïcïnn (Laure Le Prunenec) has streamed her new single Psamatae. It's the first new music from new album, Nereïd, which will be released through Blood Music on October 23. You can listen to Psamatae in full below.

"Psamatheus was seduced by the Aequi, the king of the Myrmidons, who ambushed her on the beach," Rïcïnn explains. "She tried to escape his grip by transforming into a seal but he refused to let go until she relented, giving birth to a son who was given the name of Phocos, "the seal". From a mud of frustration, fear, lack of recognition of the true "self", a black, vulnerable creature emerges, for protection, to survive... to escape from a reality of lies, fleeing, so that the Other finally sees...

"This song has been completely rearranged by the talented Antony Miranda, with his analogue sounds. This experience was incredible, to see a sound springing from old synths! We had a lot of fun! Thanks to my wonderful team: Eran Segal (clean guitars), Antony Miranda (arrangements, bass, e-bow guitars), Sylvain Bouvier (drums), Raphaël Verguin (Cello), Déhà (Mix and Master)."

Known for her work as female vocalist for breakcore outfit Igorrr, experimental gothic funeral metal band Öxxö Xööx, and experimental trip-hop unit Corpo-Mente; Rïcïnn's solo work lies in the realm of funeral opera - with nearly all composition, instrumentation, and imagery created by the artist herself.

Pre-order Nereïd.