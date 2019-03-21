Rendezvous Point premiere new video for Apollo with Prog

Rendezvous Point, the side-project of Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, have premiered the video for their new song Apollo with prog.

The track is taken from the band's forthcoming second album, Universal Chaos, which will be released through Long Branch Records on May 24.

"Petter (Hallaråker - guitar) and Nicolay (Tangen Svennæs - keyboard) spent a weekend in Nicolay’s studio in Oslo, on 11-12 march 2016. Apollo ended up being the result of that weekend," explains Kolstad.

"Nicolay had his prophet synth rigged up, and he starting jamming on the intro. Petter laid the intro guitars over, and we knew we had to build it into something epic. Nicolay found some cool drum samples and created a simple, slow beat, with a marching snare feel to it. We wanted to have a lot of space in the song. It needed to sound huge, but not busy.

"We sent it to the rest, Geirmund figured out vocals pretty quickly, and we rehearsed it in time to play it live on the Long Distance Calling tour and Haken tour. It was very well received, and we felt that we had touched upon something new in our sound that was very refreshing."

Universal Chaos can be pre-ordered here.