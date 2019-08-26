Renaissance featuring Annie Haslam announce 50th anniversary tour

Renaissance featuring Annie Haslam have announced that they’ll celebrate their 50th anniversary with a 10-date US tour later this year.

The band’s show at Glenside’s Keswick Theatre on October 12 will be filmed for a future Blu-ray and DVD release, with some of the shows featuring The Renaissance Chamber Orchestra.

Vocalist Haslam says: “I joined the band New Year's Day 1971, now 48 years later we are still performing and bringing our unique style of music to more and more fans all over the world.

“This very special anniversary tour will be a retrospective celebration of Renaissance classics including a special guest appearance from Jim McCarty, Renaissance and Yardbirds co-founder.

“He will be joining us at the Keswick Glenside show on October 12 which will be filmed for our first HD Blu-ray/DVD.”

Along with a selection of tracks from their back catalogue, Renaissance will also feature songs from their 1973 record Ashes Are Burning.

Haslam is joined in the Renaissance lineup by Rave Tesar, Mark Lambert, Geoffrey Langley, Leo Traversa and Frank Pagano.

Fans can pre-order the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD through IndieGoGo, where a limited edition package is available.

Renaissance 2019 US tour

Oct 10: Annapolis Ram's Head On Stage, MD

Oct 11: New York Town Hall, NY (with orchestra)

Oct 12: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA (with orchestra)

Oct 13: Harrisburg Whitaker Center, PA (with orchestra)

Oct 15: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ (with orchestra)

Oct 16: Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse, CT (with orchestra)

Oct 17: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Oct 18: Boston City Winery, MA

Oct 19: Albany Hart Theatre, NY (with orchestra)

Oct 20: Wilmington The Grand Opera House, DE