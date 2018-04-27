Reef team up with Sheryl Crow for new single My Sweet Love

Revelation 1. Revelation

2. My Sweet Love (featuring Sheryl Crow)

3. Provide

4. How I Got Over

5. Don't Go Changing Your Mind

6. Precious Metal

7. Just Feel Love

8. Ball And Chain

9. First Mistake

10. Darling Be Home Soon

11. Lone Rider

12. Like A Ship (Without A Sail) BUY FROM AMAZON

Reef have released a video for their brand new single titled My Sweet Love.

The song features guest vocals from Sheryl Crow and has been taken from Reef's upcoming album Revelation – their first new record since 2000’s Getaway. It’ll arrive on May 4 via earMUSIC.

The video was shot in a disused barn in Bruton, Somerset, close to where Reef rehearse and was directed by Heidi Greensmith, who has previously worked with artists including Paul Weller, Bernard Butler and Fatboy Slim.

Reef frontman Gary Stringer says: “We didn’t want to just make a good record, we wanted to make a great record. We were writing the songs for two and a half years, road-testing them when we were on tour.

“We’d play four or five new songs every night, really watching the crowd. If their eyes glazed over or they went to the bar, then we dropped those songs. But if a song engaged with them – a melody they can hook into, a guitar riff – then that was a real pointer for how we went about it.

“Hopefully that’s helped make the album is as strong as it is.”

Reef are currently out on the road for a number of live shows, including the Louder-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed UK tour which also features Dodgy, The Wildhearts and Terrorvision.

Apr 26: Lincoln The Engine Shed

Apr 27: Hull The Welly

Apr 28: Liverpool Arts Club

May 04: Manchester Academy (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)

May 05: Birmingham Digbeth Arena (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)

May 06: London Eventim Apollo (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)

May 10: Reading Sub89

May 11: Brighton Concorde 2

May 12: Norwich Waterfront

May 18: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

May 19: Glasgow O2 Academy (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)

May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)

May 24: Leeds O2 Academy (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)

May 25: Bristol Motion (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)

May 26: Portsmouth Guildhall (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)

Jun 23: A Beautiful Day Out at Eden