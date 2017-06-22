Rammstein release explosive live Sonne video

Rammstein have released an explosive live video showcasing their track Sonne.

They performed the track which originally appeared on the band’s 2001 album Mutter during their Rock im Park set in Nuremberg, Germany, earlier this month.

Rammstein are working on what will be their seventh album – and in an interview with Metal Hammer in May, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe spoke about how the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe Ist Für Alle Da was shaping up.

Kruspe said: “It really depends on our singer Till, that he can finish the mysterious ideas we have. At the moment we have 30 ideas, some with lyrics, and some not.

“We’re working on the vocals, and then we might consider another producer. There’s all those question marks that we haven’t answered yet.”

Landers added: “Our goal right now is to write really good songs and maybe even try unusual methods, new ideas, and change the path that one usually has.

“It might be that when grandmother hears the album, she thinks it’s the same as the other ones. But for us, we really want it to be another milestone.”

Last month, the band launched Rammstein: Paris on CD, DVD, vinyl, Blu-ray and digitally via Spinefarm Records. The performance was captured on their Made In Germany 1995-2011 tour which saw the band play 78 shows across Europe and 21 more in North America.

Rammstein are currently on tour. Find a full list of their upcoming live dates below.

Jun 22: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jun 25: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 27: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jun 29: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 01: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jul 05: Vivero Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 11-13: Nimes Festival, France

