Rammstein plot North American shows in new video teaser

Rammstein have indicated they’ll tour across North America later this year by uploading a graphic to their social media sites.

No dates have been confirmed, but the visual points to Texas, California, Minnesota, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania – along with Quebec and Mexico City.

The band are asking people to sign up to a newsletter through their website under the headline Get Ready, Amerika!.

In addition, Rammstein have uploaded a short video showing a clip from the Deutschland promo which was directed by Specter Berlin, with audio narration by Herb Morrison from Chicago radio station WLS.

Rammstein will tour across Europe from May in support of their latest untitled album – follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.

Meanwhile, frontman Till Lindemann and his Lindemann project recently released a total of five videos for the track Ash So Gern. The song features on their record F & M.

Rammstein 2020 tour dates

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium

Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales

Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland

Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates

Feb 04: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 08: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 10: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Feb 12: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 21: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 27: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Feb 29: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Mar 02: Saint Petersburg Sibur Arena, Russia

Mar 04: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus

Mar 06: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Mar 09: Yekaterinburg Ekspo, Russia

Mar 12: Krasnodar Olympus Arena, Russia

Mar 15: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Mar 17: Novosibirsk Expo Centre, Russia

Mar 19: Perm Molot, Russia

Mar 21: Kazan Basket Hall, Russia

Mar 23: Voronezh SK Yubileynyy, Russia