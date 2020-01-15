Rammstein plot North American shows in new video teaser

Rammstein have indicated they’ll tour across North America later this year by uploading a graphic to their social media sites.
No dates have been confirmed, but the visual points to Texas, California, Minnesota, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania – along with Quebec and Mexico City.
The band are asking people to sign up to a newsletter through their website under the headline Get Ready, Amerika!.
In addition, Rammstein have uploaded a short video showing a clip from the Deutschland promo which was directed by Specter Berlin, with audio narration by Herb Morrison from Chicago radio station WLS.
Rammstein will tour across Europe from May in support of their latest untitled album – follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.
Meanwhile, frontman Till Lindemann and his Lindemann project recently released a total of five videos for the track Ash So Gern. The song features on their record F & M.
Rammstein 2020 tour dates
May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria
May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium
Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales
Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK
Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland
Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark
Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates
Feb 04: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Feb 06: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Feb 08: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Feb 10: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic
Feb 12: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Feb 14: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Feb 21: Paris La Cigale, France
Feb 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Feb 27: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden
Feb 29: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Mar 02: Saint Petersburg Sibur Arena, Russia
Mar 04: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus
Mar 06: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine
Mar 09: Yekaterinburg Ekspo, Russia
Mar 12: Krasnodar Olympus Arena, Russia
Mar 15: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia
Mar 17: Novosibirsk Expo Centre, Russia
Mar 19: Perm Molot, Russia
Mar 21: Kazan Basket Hall, Russia
Mar 23: Voronezh SK Yubileynyy, Russia