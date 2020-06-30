Ramblin’ Man Fair announce first wave of artists for 2021

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have today confirmed the first wave of artists for 2021.

This year’s event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the festival of rock, prog, country and blues has revealed that many of the names that were booked for 2020 will appear in 2021.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021 will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 16-18, with Clutch playing three different sets over the three days.

They'll be joined by Foghat, The Quireboys, Massive Wagons, The Steel Woods, The New Roses, Bad Touch, Hands Off Gretel and These Wicked Rivers on the main stage.

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon says: “We are very flattered to have been asked to do three sets at Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021. We plan to make each set as distinct as possible.

“The first set on the Friday will be the barn burner, Saturday will be more of a semi-acoustic set, and for Sunday we plan to invite many friends to jam out to the end. Then, we will sleep."

Chris Ingham of Spirit Of Rock, the organisers of Ramblin’ Man Fair, says: “Ramblin’ Man Fair is committed to developing the festival headliners of tomorrow and, wherever we can to, innovate the established format of the rock festival.

“It’s wonderful then that we can kill two birds with one stone and announce Clutch and our residency concept together. Three sets in three musical styles on three stages over three days. What better way is there for both Clutch and Ramblin’ Man Fair to lay out their collective visions?”

The Prog In The Park Stage will see a headline set from Big Big Train, while the stage will also see performances from Curved Air, Pure Reason Revolution, Moon Safari, Lazuli and Blurred Vision.

Clutch will headline The Blues Stage with Eric Gales, Samantha Fish, The Inspector Cluzo, Connor Selby and Blindstone joining them.

Music fans who purchased a ticket for Ramblin’ Man 2020 have the option of rolling their ticket over to next year, while tickets can also be purchased through the festival’s website.