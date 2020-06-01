The Quireboys announce A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th anniversary tour

The Quireboys have announced that they’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album A Bit Of What You Fancy with a UK tour.

The run of 13 shows will get under way at the Bullingdon in Oxford on December 10 and wrap up at the Sage in Gateshead on February 13.

The Quireboys will play the album in its entirety, with tickets going on general sale this coming Friday (June 5) at 10am. Australian outfit Massive will support.

A Bit Of What You Fancy featured tracks including 7 O’Clock, Whippin’ Boy, I Don’t Love You Anymore, Hey You and There She Goes Again, with the band also revealing they’re re-recording the album with a release date set for July 1.

Frontman Spike says: “A Bit Of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys. It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn’t do it justice.

“Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day Gypsy Rock & Roll Sound. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th anniversary.”

A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th anniversary edition will also feature two live bonus tracks: Man On The Loose and Mayfair and the album is now available to pre-order.

The Quireboys: 2020/21 UK tour

Dec 10: Oxford Bullingdon

Dec 11: Bristol Thekla

Dec 12: Southend Chinnerys

Dec 13: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 28: Brighton Concorde 2

Jan 29: Birmingham O2 Institute 2

Jan 30: Stoke Sugarmill

Feb 04: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Feb 05: Glasgow The Garage

Feb 06: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Feb 11: Gloucester The Guildhall

Feb 12: Manchester Gorilla

Feb 13: Gateshead Sage

The Quireboys: A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th anniversary

1. 7 O’Clock

2. Man On The Loose

3. Whippin’ Boy

4. Sex Party

5. Sweet Mary Ann

6. I Don’t Love You Anymore

7. Hey You

8. Misled

9. Long Time Comin’

10. Roses & Rings

11. There She Goes Again

12. Take Me Home

13. Man On The Loose (Live)

14. Mayfair (Live)