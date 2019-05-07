Samantha Fish announces new album Kill Or Be Kind - and streams two singles

Samantha Fish has revealed that she’ll release her new studio album later this year.

It’s titled Kill Or Be Kind and it’ll arrive on August 30 – Fish’s first on her new label Rounder Records.

Fish has also released two tracks from the follow-up to 2017’s Belle Of The West and Chills & Fever in the shape of Watch It Die and Love Letters, both of which can be listened to below.

The album and singles’ news comes just as Fish is preparing to embark on her UK and European tour, which will get under way at The Sage 2 in Gateshead later tonight (May 7).

A full trackist for Kill Or Be Kind, along with the cover art, will be revealed in due course.

Speaking about her career, Fish said: “I’m never gonna be a traditional blues artist, because that's not who I am. But it's all the blues for me.

“When Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf came out, what they were doing didn't sound like anything that had been done in blues before.

“You've gotta keep that kind of fire and spirit. I'm never gonna do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I have to be who I am and find my best voice.”

Find a full list of Fish’s upcoming tour dates below.

Samantha Fish 2019 UK and European tour

May 07: Gateshead Sage 2, UK

May 08: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK

May 09: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms, UK

May 10: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

May 11: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

May 12: Bristol Thekla, UK

May 13: Cambridge Junction, UK

May 14: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK

May 16: London The Garage, UK

May 17: Brighton The Haunt, UK

May 18: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

May 19: Southampton The Brook, UK

May 21: Paris Le Flow, France

May 22: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

May 23: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands

May 24: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

May 25: Dortmund Piano, Germany

May 26: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

May 27: Munich Strom, Germany

May 28: Zurich Kaufleutenv, Switzerland

May 30: Milan Legend Club, Itlay