Bad Touch: Kiss The Sky - tunes designed to put a smile on your face

Album number four, and Bad Touch have got this feel-good rock’n’roll thing down pat.

With rousing choruses, big guitars and bags of energy, Kiss The Sky hits its stride right from opener Come A Little Closer, and proceeds to cruise down the proverbial sun-drenched highway with the top down without missing a beat.

The influences displayed up to now – Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Led Zeppelin, Black Crowes, you name it, it’s here somewhere – and distilled into well-crafted tunes designed to simply put a smile on your face.

Punchy, upbeat cuts include the title track, Before I Die, Strut and a buzzing cover of Kiki Dee’s I Got The Music In Me, while top honours go to atypical slow-building closer Something About Your Kiss and its killer guitar solo crescendo. They just make it all sound so easy.