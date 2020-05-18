Ramblin’ Man Fair 2020 cancelled

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have confirmed that the 2020 festival has been cancelled.

The festival of rock, prog, country and blues was scheduled to take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 17-19, with artists including Clutch, Hawkwind, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rival Sons, Big Big Train, Phil Campbell and Heart vocalist Ann Wilson due to play.

However, with mass gatherings in the UK still not permitted due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have pulled the plug.

A statement from Ramblin’ Man Fair reads: "It is with great regret, but with a resigned air of inevitability, that Spirit Of Rock have to announce the cancellation of this year’s Ramblin' Man Fair due to be held at Mote Park, Maidstone July 17-19.



"We had a wonderful set of bands booked to play, but the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the UK Government’s total lack of clarity surrounding mass gatherings and the newly announced quarantine period have made this a straightforward decision.



"We wish to thank all the hardcore Ramblers out there who have steadfastly stood by us through this difficult time. We feel your disappointment but heartily welcome your support. There is quite simply no crowd like the Ramblin' Man crowd. You truly rule and your unstinting support humbles us."

The statement continues: "Ramblin' Man Fair had fully investigated a possible September option for the festival and we would like to thank the great number of UK artists that offered their support to play over that period. We know who you are and we will keep you close."

Ramblin' Man Fair 2021 will take place on July 16-18 at Mote Park and "many of the bands booked for 2020 have expressed their desire to play at next year’s festival."

All ticket holders will receive an email from Ramblin' Man Fair over the next seven days asking whether fans want to roll their ticket over to next year's event or receive a refund.

But organisers caution: "Ramblin' Man is an independent festival. It does not have the resources that a Live Nation or an AEG hold. If everyone who holds a 2020 ticket wishes to take a full refund, then the 2021 festival becomes a far harder ask to put on to the level that we would all wish to see.

"To that end we have some incentives that we would like to put forward to our Ramblers in an effort to persuade you to roll your ticket over to 2021. All those ticket holders who roll over to 2021 will be eligible to attend an extra night of live entertainment on July 15 at no extra cost. In addition, we are aware that many of you are Early Bird ticket holders.

"If you already have an Early Bird ticket for 2020 then it will remain valid for 2021. Our allocation of Early Bird tickets for 2020 sold out in record time and we thank you all.

"As we are rolling these tickets on to 2021 we will not be issuing any further Early Bird tickets for sale, so please think about holding on to them if you are intending to be with us in 2021.

"Once again, thanks for your ongoing support. We will see you all in 2021."

Last week, the AIF reported that as many as 92% of independent festivals could go to the wall. They are calling on government intervention as businesses could collapse due to refund requests from cancelled events,