Queensryche announce UK and European tour

Queensryche have announced a UK and European tour for later this year.

They’ll play a total of 19 dates, including club shows and festival sets, kicking off in Berlin on July 25 and bringing the tour to a close at the Turock Festival in Essen, Germany, on August 17.

The shows have been lined up in support of their upcoming studio album The Verdict, which is due to arrive on March 1 via Century Media.

Vocalist Todd La Torre says: “We are very excited that we will touring Europe again! Really looking forward to seeing you all in support of our new album. Thank you all for your embrace and support.”

Queensryche will be joined on the road by Firewind and Mirrorplan.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Condition Human, guitarist Michael ‘Whip’ Wilton said: “The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time. I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this.”

The band previously released the singles Man The Machine and Dark Reverie from the new record.

Prior to their European tour, Queensryche will play shows across the US.

Queensryche 2019 UK and European tour

Jul 25: Berlin SO36, Germany

Jul 26: Rottenburg-Seebronn Rock of Ages, Germany

Jul 27: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Jul 28: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jul 30: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Jul 31: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open-Air, Germany

Aug 03: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Aug 04: Paris Petit Bain, France

Aug 06: Pinarella di Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Aug 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik z7, Switzerland

Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 10: Leeuwarden Into The Grave Festival, Netherlands

Aug 11: Walton-on-Trent Bloodstock Open Air Festival, UK

Aug 13: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Aug 14: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Aug 15: Saarbrücke Garage, Germany

Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 17: Essen Turock Festival, Germany

Queensryche: The Verdict

1. Blood Of The Levant

2. Man The Machine

3. Light-years

4. Inside Out

5. Propaganda Fashion

6. Dark Reverie

7. Bent

8. Inner Unrest

9. Launder The Conscience

10. Portrait