Queens Of The Stone age complete new album

Queens Of The Stone Age in the studio

Queens Of The Stone Age have completed work on what will be their seventh album.

The band posted a series of images on Instagram back in February suggesting they were working on the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork.

And it’s now been confirmed that they’ve been at Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, putting the finishing touches on the record.

The studio posted a Facebook picture of the band with the caption: “Something new brewing.”

Following that post, Left Front Door Records posted the same image on Instagram with the words: “An album just got mixed.”

Last year, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen said: “We’ve already started talking about what we’re going to do for the next Queens Of The Stone Age record. There’s tons of ideas that are bouncing around.

“We’re excited to get back together to follow …Like Clockwork. We’re going to do something before the end of the year.”

Those comments followed Josh Homme’s claims that album plans were “locked in.”

Last week it was confirmed that Queens Of The Stone Age would play a set at Chicago’s Riot Fest on Spetember 15-17.

