"I've actually talked about it a few times." After years of shooting down the idea, Josh Homme now says that a Kyuss reunion is "possible"

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has suggested that it's "possible" that his former band Kyuss could reform one day.

Kyuss disbanded in 1995, and, in the past, Homme has often shot down any suggestion that the legendary Palm Desert band might one day reunite.



Although he initially gave his blessing to his former bandmates John Garcia, Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri touring as Kyuss Lives!, that band ended in acrimonious circumstances when he and former Kyuss bassist Scott Reeder sued Garcia and Bjork in 2012 for "trademark infringement and consumer fraud" after discovering that the pair had allegedly sought to trademark the Kyuss name.

In 2020, however, it seemed that Homme had softened his stance somewhat.



"My philosophy has always been, never do a reunion, never do a sequel" he told Kyuss World Radio, but then added, "There have been times I thought it cannot end that way, and the only real way to end it correctly now would be to play."

Now, in a new interview with Kyuss World's Nathan Lawver, conducted in Madison, Wisconson on June 20, as transcribed by Blabbermouth, Homme says, "I know I thought about it many times… I think about it. I've actually talked about it a few times to people that help me do stuff."

He continues, I just feel like the punctuation of Kyuss - it was such a perfect little unit, and it ended the way it should. And was totally in support of what was happening in Kyuss Lives! and things like that. It was just [that] there were some tricky things that were pulled… I think it's good for people to know what happened.



"But it always left me with a strange feeling, because it's, like, you wanna set things right. And plus I just don't think it's good… There's no reason to hold on to anything negative. I don't have negative feelings about anybody. None of that stuff matters. So, yeah, it's possible."

Watch the full interview below.

Kyuss World meets Joshua Homme before Queens of The Stone Age in Madison, WI 6/20/2025 - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, Josh Homme's current band recently announced dates for The Catacombs Tour, billed as "A limited series of very special one-night-only evenings at a curated selection of North America’s most historic theaters."

The title of a tour is a reference to Queens Of The Stone Age's recent film, and soundtrack, Alive In The Catacombs, documenting their July 2024 performance in the world-famous Catacombs of Paris.

The dates are:



Oct 02. Chicago Theatre, IL

Oct 03: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Oc. 07: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Oct 08: Boston Wang Theatre - Boch Center, MA

Oct 10: New York Beacon Theatre, NY



Nov 08: Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre, CA

Nov 10: San Francisco Davies Symphony Hall, CA

Nov 11: Los Angeles Dolby Theater, CA

Nov 19: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

Nov 21: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA



Tickets for the tour go on sale at qotsa.com from 10am local time tomorrow, June 27.