Clutch will play at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017

Clutch will play at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods with Orange Amplification.

Neil Fallon, Tim Sult, Dan Maines and Jean-Paul Gaster will join Orange Goblin and Avatar at the 15th annual event at London’s IndigO2 at The O2 on Monday, June 12, which will be hosted by Fozzy frontman and WWE megastar Chris Jericho.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “Ladies and gentlemen, please allow us to adjust our pants! To say we’re stoked to have one of the single greatest, most party-est live rock bands on the planet playing our awards for the very first time is the understatement of the century.

“Coupled with the building-shaking riffage of Orange Goblin and the certified freak show that is Avatar, this is already shaping up to be one of the funnest nights in Golden Gods history. And you just wait until you see who else we have playing!”

A limited number of tickets for the 2017 Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with Orange Amplification will be on sale on Friday, April 28 – when we will also announce the headliner for this year’s show. You don’t want to miss this!

Voting is now underway with fans able to register their favourites by visiting the Metal Hammer Golden Gods website. See the full list of nominations below.

Editorial-chosen awards include Riff Lord presented by Century Media, Defender Of The Faith presented by Orange Amplification, Album Of The Year, Icon, Inspiration, Spirit Of Hammer and The Golden God.

Metal Hammer Golden Gods full list of nominees

Best New Band

Zeal & Ardor

Venom Prison

Brutai

Puppy

Ocean Grove

Best Underground Band

Perturbator

Neurosis

Royal Thunder

Pallbearer

Anaal Nathrakh

Best UK Band

Bury Tomorrow

Architects

While She Sleeps

Tesseract

Orange Goblin

Best International Band presented by Nuclear Blast

Metallica

Opeth

Alter Bridge

Avenged Sevenfold

Korn

Breakthrough

Code Orange

Creeper

Oathbreaker

Ho99o9

Avatar

Best Live Band

Steel Panther

Letlive

Killswitch Engage

Mastodon

Ghost

Dimebag Darrell ‘Shredder’

Joel O’ Keeffe (Airbourne)

Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

Phil Manansala (Of Mice & Men)

Ben Bruce (Asking Alexandria)

Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Best Independent Label

Nuclear Blast

Cooking Vinyl

Deathwish

Season Of Mist

Basick

Game Of The Year

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Overwatch

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard