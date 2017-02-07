Are Queens Of The Stone Age back in the studio?

Queens Of The Stone Age have posted a series of pictures on Instagram suggesting they’re back in the studio.

Last year, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen reported that the band would begin recording the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork towards the end of 2016.

He said: “We’ve already started talking about what we’re going to do for the next Queens Of The Stone Age record. There’s tons of ideas that are bouncing around.

“We’re excited to get back together to follow …Like Clockwork. We’re going to do something before the end of the year.”

Those comments followed Josh Homme’s claims that album plans were “locked in.”

He said: “”Same lineup, we’re locked in. We’re having a meeting tomorrow about what we’re gonna do.”

Homme spent much of last year with Eagles Of Death Metal and Iggy Pop.

Classic Rock called …Like Clockwork “the most rounded and melodic Queen Of The Stone Age album in a decade” and “a triumph snatched from the mortuary doors.”

