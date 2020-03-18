Pure Reason Revolution announce joint tour with Gazpacho

Reformed British prog rockers Pure Reason Revolution have announced live dates for October with Norwegian proggers Gazpacho. The UK proggers, who split in 2011, are releasing their new album Eupnea through InsideOut Music on April 3.

“To deliver Eupnea’s tracks live will be a challenge but I’m sure rewarding," the band tell Prog. "The tracks breathe new life, they develop; synth lines become guitar parts etc This experimentation is inspiring & feeds new creativity”.

Gazpacho are currently working on the follow up to their 2018 album Soyuz, which will be released later this year by Kscope Records.

“Gazpacho are happy to announce that we are hitting the roads in Europe this October, for a double-bill tour with the brilliant PRR," says Gazpacho. "You get 2 concerts for the price of... well... one-ish! With a 2020-released album in our pocket we're looking forward to once again meet the crowd, strengthen bonds and friendships, and of course make new ones.”

The bands will play:

Oct 16: POL Warsaw, Progresja

Oct 17: POL Poznan, U Bazyla

Oct 18. GER Berlin, Columbia Theater

Oct 20: GER Cologne, Die Kantine

Oct 22: NED Zwolle, Hedon

Oct 23: NEL Breda, Mezz

Oct 24: FRA Paris, Petit Bain

Oct 25: UK London, Islington Assembly Hall

Tickets go on sale next week.