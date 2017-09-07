Public Service Broadcasting share Turn No More video

Public Service Broadcasting have released a new video for their track Turn No More.

The song appears on their latest album Every Valley and features lead vocals from Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield.

The concept album focuses on the decline of the UK coal industry and in particular how it has affected the Welsh mining community

Public Service Broadcasting’s J. Willgoose Esq says: “I wanted the track to have a restrained, plaintive, defiant but still angry feel, and working with James’ voice and the source material was a bit part of that, especially layering the voices towards the end.

“At its heart it’s a song about the people living with the aftermath – both environmental and personal – of the desolation caused both by the practices of an industry and its subsequent collapse.”

The black and white video was directed by Glashier, who has previously worked with artists including Chrissy Hynde and Juliette Lewis.

Glashier explains: “This video was always going to be about the approach, portraying it right, making sure we respected the location and place, how we were portraying Ebbw Vale, why we were shooting there, what we were showing.”

Public Service Broadcasting will head out on tour across the UK in October. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Oct 13: Cardiff Great Hall

Oct 14: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Oct 16: Manchester Academy

Oct 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 19: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 20: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 21: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 23: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 24: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Oct 25: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 26: London Eventim Apollo

