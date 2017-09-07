Hear new Primus track The Scheme

Primus have released a stream of their new track The Scheme.

It’s the latest material from bassist and vocalist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer Tim Alexander’s new album The Desaturating Seven, which will arrive on September 29 via ATO Records.

It follows a trippy lyric video for The Seven which arrived last month.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Primus And The Chocolate Factory With The Fungi Ensemble, Claypool tells Billboard: “This record hearkens back to our prog roots – Rush, Yes, King Crimson – all those things.

“It’s a little heavier than the last record, more intricate than anything we’ve done in a while.”

The Desaturating Seven is now available for pre-order.

Primus will head out on the road again from next month. Find further details below.

Primus The Desaturating Seven tracklist

The Valley The Seven The Trek The Scheme The Dream The Storm The Ends?

Oct 20: San Antonio Sunken Gardens, TX

Oct 21: Houston White Oak Lawn, TX

Oct 22: Austin City Limits Live, TX

Oct 24: Nashville War Memorial, TN

Oct 27: Albany Palace Theater, NY

Oct 28: Washington The Anthem, DC (With Clutch)

Oct 29: Port Chester Capitol Theater, NY

Oct 31: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 02: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 03: Cincinnati The Taft Theater, OH

Nov 04: Louisville Palace Theater, KY

Nov 05: St. Louis Peabody Theater, MO

Nov 07: Knoxville Tennessee Theater, TN

Nov 09: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 10: Orlando Hard Rock Hotel, FL

Nov 11: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 13: New Orleans Civic Theatre, LA

Dec 29: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Dec 30: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

