Psych proggers Sinoptik release video for nine-minute The Call

Ukrainian psych prog trio Sinoptik have released a new video for The Call. You can watch the video for the nine-minute song in full below.

The Call is taken from the band's upcoming album The Calling, which will be released through OneRPM on June 11. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

"The Call, as well as the album title The Calling, is dedicated to the one who calls and to the one who hears the call," says vocalist and guitarist Dmitriy Afanasiev. "To the ones who sacrificed everything for their dreams and hopes, and proved that anything is possible.”

The new video was filmed at The Sergei Korolev National Space Museum in Ukraine and is released today In celebration of International Museum Day and in order to amplify the importance of art and science working together to promote the cultural development in the Ukraine, as well as worldwide.



“It took us a long time to figure out how to maximise the conceptual depth of a song this long and to find a place with iconic status," adds Afanasiev. "Space exploration is an important part of our country's culture, and we believe that the museum was the perfect place to remind the whole world where human space exploration began. People have stopped looking into the night sky, they’ve stopped dreaming… and we want to remind them that this is vital for our civilisation to move forward.”

Sinoptik have previously released videos for Apple Tree and Dark Soul Man.

Pre-order The Calling.

(Image credit: One RPM Records)

SInoptik: The Calling

1 - Le menteur

2 - Granny Greta

3 - Young and High

4 - Inception

5 - Apple Tree

6 - Black Soul Man

7 - Sell God's Number

8 - Absolution

9 - The Call

