Prophets Of Rage slam Trump and Pence in Hail To The Chief video

Prophets Of Rage have called out US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in their new video for Hail To The Chief.

The song is taken from the band’s self-titled debut album which was released earlier this month, with the new politically-charged video depicting Pence as Trump’s puppet master and shows a line of Trump statues giving the Nazi salute.

The band say: “Pay attention is what the Prophets Of Rage’s latest video is saying. Don’t let a new fascism appear wanted, normal or sane.

“While ‘TRUMPOTUS’ appears to be a parody and whipping of mass distraction, the Donald will either be impeached or bow out from his own trumped up reasons.

“VP Pence is not a clown – he’s dead serious, the heir apparent who knows US governing and the law. The one to watch with the world in his hands.”

Prophets Of Rage previously released the singles Living On The 110, Strength In Numbers, Unfuck The World and Radical Eyes.

The band have a handful of live shows remaining in October and November.

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 14: Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA

Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA

