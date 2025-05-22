Robert Plant has expressed his support for Bruce Springsteen's well-publicised opposition to US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to an audience at a Saving Grace show at Tampere-talo in Tampere, Finland, Plant says, "Right now in England, which is where we come from – not quite the land of the ice and snow – Bruce Springsteen is touring right now in the UK. And he’s putting out some really serious stuff. So tune in to him. And let’s all hope that we can be…”

Saving Grace then play a cover of Led Zeppelin's Friends.

Springsteen delivered his anti-Trump speech on the opening night of the E-Street Band's Land of Hope and Dreams tour at Manchester's Co-op Live arena, telling the 23,500 crowd that the US was "currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

Trump responded on his Truth Social platform, calling The Boss a "dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker" and "a pushy, obnoxious JERK" (capitals his). More recently, he has posted a doctored video showing himself hitting Springsteen with a golf ball.

Springsteen has also received public support from Neil Young, Pearl Jam and the American Federation of Musicians, and today he officially released the speech on streaming platforms as part of a six-track EP, Land of Hope and Dreams (below). It's unclear whether Trump will respond to this "diss track" with a release of his own.

In other Robert Plant news, the former Led Zeppelin man will appear on Paul Weller's upcoming covers album Find El Dorado. Plant has provided vocals and harmonica on a version of Clive’s Song, written by the Incredible String Band's Clive Palmer and first recorded by Scottish folk singer Hamish Imlach in 1969.

The album will be released on July 25 and is available to pre-order now.