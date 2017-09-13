Prophets Of Rage deliver blistering live version of Living On The 110

Prophets Of Rage appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is the US on Monday night and delivered a blistering live version of their track Living On The 110.

The song tackles the issue of homelessness and features on the band’s upcoming self-titled debut album, which will arrive on Friday (September 15).

Speaking about the track, guitarist Tom Morello exclusively told Metal Hammer: “In the US, freeways have numbers on them and in Los Angeles there’s the 110. The homeless population exploded during the Obama administration – it was always there but it exploded under Obama.

“So you have this ironic daily juxtaposition of Bentleys and Rolls Royces rolling over the impoverished and it’s an analogy for the world where the five richest families have as much wealth as the poorest two billion people.

“Living On The 110 holds up a mirror to that situation. How do you respond to that? Do you hold up your window or do you get involved in some way? The way we responded was we played a show there.”

Prophets Of Rage previously released the singles Strength In Numbers, Unfuck The World and Radical Eyes.

The new album is available to order now from iTunes. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s remaining 2017 tour dates.

Prophets Of Rage tracklist

Radical Eyes Unfuck The World Legalize Me Living On The 110 The Counteroffensive Hail To The Chief Take Me Higher Strength In Numbers Fired A Shot Who Owns Who Hands Up Smashit

Sep 14: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Sep 16: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Sep 17: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 14: Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA

Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA

