Listen to new Prophets Of Rage track Strength In Numbers

Prophets Of Rage have released a stream of their new track Strength In Numbers.
It’s the latest track lifted from the band’s self-titled debut album, which will be launched on September 15 via Fantasy Records, produced by Brendan O’Brien.
It follows the release of Living On The 110, Unfuck The World and a video for Radical Eyes which arrived last month.
Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord are currently gearing up for a US tour which commences in Boston on September 7 and ends in San Bernardino on November 4 with a set at Ozzfest – find a full list of dates below.
Prophets Of Rage tracklist
- Radical Eyes
- Unfuck The World
- Legalize Me
- Living On The 110
- The Counteroffensive
- Hail To The Chief
- Take Me Higher
- Strength In Numbers
- Fired A Shot
- Who Owns Who
- Hands Up
- Smashit
Prophets Of Rage 2017 tour dates
Sep 07: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Sep 09: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ
Sep 10: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Sep 12: New York Apollo Theatre, NY
Sep 14: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Sep 16: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Sep 17: Chicago Riot Fest, IL
Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY
Oct 14: Houston Open Air, TX
Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA
Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA
