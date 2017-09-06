Listen to new Prophets Of Rage track Strength In Numbers

Prophets Of Rage have released a stream of their new track Strength In Numbers.

It’s the latest track lifted from the band’s self-titled debut album, which will be launched on September 15 via Fantasy Records, produced by Brendan O’Brien.

It follows the release of Living On The 110, Unfuck The World and a video for Radical Eyes which arrived last month.

Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord are currently gearing up for a US tour which commences in Boston on September 7 and ends in San Bernardino on November 4 with a set at Ozzfest – find a full list of dates below.

Prophets Of Rage tracklist

Radical Eyes Unfuck The World Legalize Me Living On The 110 The Counteroffensive Hail To The Chief Take Me Higher Strength In Numbers Fired A Shot Who Owns Who Hands Up Smashit

Sep 07: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Sep 09: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Sep 10: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Sep 12: New York Apollo Theatre, NY

Sep 14: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Sep 16: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Sep 17: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 14: Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA

Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA

