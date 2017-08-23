Watch Prophets Of Rage’s Radical Eyes video

Prophets Of Rage – the supergroup consisting of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill members – have released a video for their track Radical Eyes. Watch it above.

The song appears on their self-titled debut album, which will be launched on September 15 via Fantasy Records, produced by Brendan O’Brien.

Public Enemy’s Chuck D says of the song: “The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes. Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity.

“Radical Eyes is the lens everything is viewed through – and life movement in opposition is considered radicalised.”

The band previously released album tracks Living On The 110 and Unfuck The World. They’re gearing up for a US tour which commences in Boston on September 7 and ends in San Bernardino on November 4 – full list of dates below.

Prophets Of Rage tracklist

Radical Eyes Unfuck The World Legalize Me Living On The 110 The Counteroffensive Hail To The Chief Take Me Higher Strength In Numbers Fired A Shot Who Owns Who Hands Up Smashit

Prophets Of Rage 2017 tour dates

Sep 07: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Sep 09: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Sep 10: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Sep 12: New York Apollo Theatre, NY

Sep 14: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Sep 16: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Sep 17: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 14: Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA

Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA

