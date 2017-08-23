Watch Prophets Of Rage’s Radical Eyes video

Prophets Of Rage – the supergroup consisting of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill members – have released a video for their track Radical Eyes. Watch it above.
The song appears on their self-titled debut album, which will be launched on September 15 via Fantasy Records, produced by Brendan O’Brien.
Public Enemy’s Chuck D says of the song: “The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes. Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity.
“Radical Eyes is the lens everything is viewed through – and life movement in opposition is considered radicalised.”
The band previously released album tracks Living On The 110 and Unfuck The World. They’re gearing up for a US tour which commences in Boston on September 7 and ends in San Bernardino on November 4 – full list of dates below.
Prophets Of Rage tracklist
- Radical Eyes
- Unfuck The World
- Legalize Me
- Living On The 110
- The Counteroffensive
- Hail To The Chief
- Take Me Higher
- Strength In Numbers
- Fired A Shot
- Who Owns Who
- Hands Up
- Smashit
Prophets Of Rage 2017 tour dates
Sep 07: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Sep 09: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ
Sep 10: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Sep 12: New York Apollo Theatre, NY
Sep 14: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Sep 16: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Sep 17: Chicago Riot Fest, IL
Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY
Oct 14: Houston Open Air, TX
Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA
Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA
Make metal rage again: Why Prophets Of Rage are this year's most important band