Watch Foo Fighters go for a ride on Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters appeared on last night’s Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The band are picked up and driven around Los Angeles, where the Foos and Corden sing their way through All My Life, Best Of You, Learn To Fly and new track The Sky Is A Neighborhood.

They also chat about several topics including when vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl first met bassist Nate Mendel and Grohl’s 2015 leg break at theUllevi Stadium in Gothenburg when the Foos were on tour in support of last album Sonic Highways.

They then visit the Guitar Center where an interesting drum battle takes place, before Corden leads the band through a classic pop tune.

Foo Fighters are the latest rockers to appear on Carpool Karaoke following Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica.

The band recently released their ninth studio album Concrete And Gold, which features guest appearances from artists including Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman, Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake.

