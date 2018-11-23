King Crimson announce three Royal Albert Hall dates for 2019

King Crimson have announced three dates at the Royal Albert Hall for June of next year. They will play the celebrated London venue on June 18, 19 and 20th.

The current Prog magazine cover stars celebrate their 50th Anniversary next year, which forms part of a series of events and releases for their 50th anniversary, King Crimson’s 2019 tour will include special concerts across three continents, including both festivals and headline shows. An in depth documentary on the band, Cosmikc F*kc will also be released.

Talking of the band's recent Pompeii show, which Prog Awards host Al Murray covered for the magazine, Robert Fripp says, “In Pompeii, a large percentage of the audience was young couples; KC moved into the mainstream in Italy. I walked onstage knowing that this band’s position in the world has changed level.”

Ticket details will be announced later today. We will update this story and re-social it as soon as they're announced.