Prog supergroup Six By Six announce first ever live show

Prog supergroup Six By Six have announced their very first live dates. The trio, Saga guitarist Ian Crichton, Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Robert Berry (3), will appear at this year's Progstock Festival in New Jersey in October.

The band, who are also said to be looking at European live shows for later in the year, will appear alongside Saga, David Cross Band, Gong, Rachel Flowers and more at the three-day US festival.

Six By Six recently announced that they will release their second album Beyond Shadowland, the follow-up to their self-titled 2022 debut, through InsideOutMusic on April 26. The band have also shared a new video for their track The Mission, which you can watch below.

"The Mission is the closing track on Beyond Shadowland and a song that I am incredibly proud of," says Berry. "Propelled by Nigel’s signature drumming and featuring Ian’s extraordinary unique guitar stylings front and centre, the song is the perfect way to finish the Beyond Shadowland journey, while hinting at the music that we still have ahead of us. On our last album, the closing track Save The Night proved to be our most popular song, so we’re hoping to repeat the trick with The Mission!"

Beyond Shadowland will be available as a Limited CD digipak, Gatefold 180g black 2LP (featuring four exclusive bonus tracks) and as a digital album. The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler, which you can see below.

Pre-order Beyond Shadowland.